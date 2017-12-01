Bawsey scrapyard blaze now out, fire chiefs say

A fire which broke out at a scrapyard in Bawsey earlier this week has now been put out, fire chiefs have announced.

Officials had previously warned that the blaze at the Gayton Road site, which broke out on Monday night, could take up to a week to deal with.

However, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has issued a further update this afternoon stating the site has been handed back to its owner.

Monitoring visits are expected to continue over the weekend.