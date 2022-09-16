POLITICS

The BBC is not left leaning, it is right wing

David Fleming calls the BBC left leaning. I would just like to tell him that over the last decade I have written to the BBC, without exaggeration, at least a dozen times asking them to include the left wing newspaper the Morning Star (formerly the Daily Worker) on television programme reviews of the newspapers like The Breakfast Show on BBC1, Newsnight on BBC2 and on the Today programme on BBC Radio Four. I get a reply back from BBC audience services with excuse after excuse.