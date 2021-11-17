BBC Look East's Amelia Reynolds has revealed she was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year as she praised the 'wonderful' hospital team who have been treating her.

Amelia shared the news on her Twitter page as she said during the past few months many viewers had been asking where she had been, and she hoped they could join her for the Look East news broadcast this lunchtime.

The newsreader revealed she was diagnosed with a type of bowel cancer at the beginning of May and has undergone a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with her most recent scan results looking positive.

BBC Look East's Amelia Reynolds, pictured in 2009

"This week I got my scan results and they show the best possible outcome," she added. "The tumour has gone."

Amelia said while there will be many more scans and check-ups to come, she is 'so grateful to the wonderful team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, my amazing husband and family, my dear friends and terrific colleagues'.

She concluded the statement by saying she was thinking of anyone who has just had a diagnosis, who are going through treatment or who are starting the process of recovery.