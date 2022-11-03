While the BBC has announced it will cut local radio jobs this week, here in West Norfolk our stations are expanding.

The BBC has confirmed that 48 staff posts will close across the country, resulting in a shorter air time too, with all 39 networks across the country currently scheduling from 6am-2pm.

But independently-owned radio stations in the borough are set to reach more people, with two soon to have DAB, meaning they can be listened to on-the-go.

Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe at Race for Life

Radio West Norfolk is set to celebrate the new chapter in the station's life when it is officially launched at the Fawkes at the Walks on Friday evening.

Director and breakfast show presenter Simon Rowe said: “I have always believed radio should be a voice for the community.

“When I first set up the station for Smart Speakers and mobile phones, I wanted to make sure it reflected what this area is interested in, was concerned about, and enjoys doing.

Simon Rowe presented Sandringham 80's Party in the Park

“We will continue doing that and making sure everyone knows what is happening on their door-step thanks to our great mix of presenters who enjoy chatting to our listeners and playing songs to sing-along to every day.”

Simon made his name presenting on KL.FM for 23 years but when the station was sold, he decided to set up his own station to build on the work that was done for many years by him and his colleagues at his former employer.

KL1 Radio is the second station to be soon getting DAB.

Breakfast presenter Paul Baker spoke about the connection he has with listeners.

KL1 radio presenters, Richard Dix (left), Jay Harrison and Paul Baker (right)

“I started radio in Norfolk over 30 years ago, I was originally on KLFM," he said.

“KL1 is a new, vibrant radio station catering to all sorts of people, we’ve built a nice little platform here.

“We’ve got a strong message and brand, and we’re talking to the right people.

“I’ve worked in places in Scotland where radio is an absolute lifeline. I understand that things have moved on, but a lot of people still listen to local radio.

“My show is all about talking to one person, like having having a cup of tea in the morning.

“Local people are being looked after, DAB will help us out.”