BBC television show to include Gaywood church's links to Spanish Armada

A Gaywood church will be appearing on a BBC history show tomorrow evening (Tuesday, February 25) due to its depiction of the Spanish Armada.

St Faith's Church, located on Gayton Road, will feature in the BBC Four showing of 'Royal History's Biggest Fibs'.

The second episode of the series will be aired at 9pm.

Historian, television presenter and curator Lucy Worsley will discover how the history of the Spanish Armada has been mythologised as she unpacks folklores which have endured over time.

The Anglican Methodist partnership church contains a panel which depicts Queen Elizabeth I's arrival at Tilbury with the Spanish Armada in the background.

The Queen's speech to her troops at Tilbury has gone down in history in which she is widely believed to have said: "I know I have the body but of a weak and feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king."

But Lucy Worsley will look into how Elizabethan propaganda spun this as a victory for the protestant queen.

Read more Kings Lynn