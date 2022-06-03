Home   News   Article

Beacons and princesses light up King's Lynn

By Jenny Beake
Published: 16:07, 03 June 2022

Dancing princesses and beacons have been lighting up Lynn as part of the mega weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Last night saw the beginning of the four days of celebrating the Queen's 70 year reign in the UK.

King's Staithe Square has entertainment throughout the next few days and the Darling Princesses group took to the stage.

The beacon was lit by King's Lynn and West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22IB06045
A procession led the way along the quay with pipers and Lesley Bambridge, borough mayor, lit the beacon to commence the proceedings and revellers enjoyed the sunset and music.

Lynn News would love to see your picture of the Platinum Jubilee weekend and you can send them to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

The Darling Princesses entertained on stage at King's Staithe Square. MLNF-22MF06017
Pictured: The Darling Princesses. MLNF-22MF06022
The Darling Princesses entertain the crowds. MLNF-22MF06019
Youngsters put on their best frocks for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. MLNF-22MF06018
Music lovers enjoy the entertainment. MLNF-22IB06001
A huge turn-out of people are enjoying all the events for the Jubilee weekend. MLNF-22IB06002
Crowds enjoy the sunset and the music for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Lynn. MLNF-22IB06004
Music and entertainment is planned all weekend. MLNF-22IB06005
Entertainment is arranged all weekend at King's Staithe Square. MLNF-22IB06006
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn. MLNF-22IB06007
Enjoyng the conga. MLNF-22IB06008
Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn. (MLNF-22IB06009
Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn. (57078665)
Revellers are enjoying the many acivities happening in King's Staithe Square this bank holiday. MLNF-22IB06012
The parade makes its way to King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn, before the the beacon was lit to mark HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.MLNF-22IB0603
A better view for this onlooker. MLNF-22IB06014
