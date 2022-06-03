Beacons and princesses light up King's Lynn
Published: 16:07, 03 June 2022
Dancing princesses and beacons have been lighting up Lynn as part of the mega weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Last night saw the beginning of the four days of celebrating the Queen's 70 year reign in the UK.
King's Staithe Square has entertainment throughout the next few days and the Darling Princesses group took to the stage.
A procession led the way along the quay with pipers and Lesley Bambridge, borough mayor, lit the beacon to commence the proceedings and revellers enjoyed the sunset and music.
Lynn News would love to see your picture of the Platinum Jubilee weekend and you can send them to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk