Dancing princesses and beacons have been lighting up Lynn as part of the mega weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Last night saw the beginning of the four days of celebrating the Queen's 70 year reign in the UK.

King's Staithe Square has entertainment throughout the next few days and the Darling Princesses group took to the stage.

The beacon was lit by King's Lynn and West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22IB06045

A procession led the way along the quay with pipers and Lesley Bambridge, borough mayor, lit the beacon to commence the proceedings and revellers enjoyed the sunset and music.

