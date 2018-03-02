Beast from the East brings blanket of snow to West Norfolk

There are some who love it and some who hate it, but nobody can say it doesn’t make for some beautiful photography.

A blanket of snow covered parts of West Norfolk this week as the Beast from the East made its way over to Britain.

Views from around the King's Lynn area after the overnight Snow fall on Tuesday 27th Feb 2018'Sledging at North Wootton

But between rail and bus disruptions and bin collection cancellations, West Norfolk residents wasted no time in enjoying the winter weather.

Throughout the week we have been asking our readers to send in their snow snaps and we received some truly sensational shots.

Among our readers’ pictures was a video of young Sofia experiencing snow for the first time, a family of horses enjoying the winter weather, and some scenic snaps of West Norfolk’s beauty spots.

Although not everyone has been enjoying the winter weather as Great Northern and Lynxbus announced issues with their transport links earlier this week, which caused disruption to many commuters.

Views from around the King's Lynn area after the overnight Snow fall on Tuesday 27th Feb 2018'Cattle shelter from the Snow at West Newton

And Norfolk Police has been advising drivers to take care on the roads and to “only get behind the wheel if it is completely necessary”.

Superintendent Chris Harvey said: “Only get behind the wheel if it is completely necessary. If you are going to travel, please make sure your vehicle is prepared for the journey ahead.

“Our priority is those who are already stuck or have been involved in a road traffic accident. Please bear with us, we have to take the same precautions you do and it may take as slightly longer to get to you.

“This weather is likely to be here for the next 24 hours at least. Please think about how you are going to get around the county and if it is truly necessary.

Views from around the King's Lynn area after the overnight Snow fall on Tuesday 27th Feb 2018'Sledging fun at Wootton Park

“My final appeal is for you to look after each other. If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives or neighbours, make sure they are OK and have everything they need.”