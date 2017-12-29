Beat the blues by getting involved with Brew Monday in West Norfolk

Volunteers in Lynn are encouraging residents to beat ‘Blue Monday’ – named the most difficult day of the year – by getting together for a friendly cuppa.

Samaritans is declaring January 15 Brew Monday and is asking friends, neighbours and work colleagues to help them by taking time out for a hot drink and a chat.

The event also hopes to raise funds for Samaritans to help provide emotional support.

Gill Sale, volunteer and branch director, said: “The third Monday in January is known as Blue Monday, when broken resolutions, credit card bills and failed fitness plans mean the dark days and cold nights are even harder to deal with.

“Here at King’s Lynn Samaritans we are hoping people will support Brew Monday and get together for a cuppa and a chat, and make a donation too.

“Funds raised will help ensure that anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed can contact our free helpline, email us, or call in at our branch to talk face-to-face.”

Comedian Vic Reeves is one of a host of celebrities backing the national campaign.

He said: “I love nothing more than a good brew, so Brew Monday is a great excuse to do that and also to catch up with your nearest and dearest.”

Volunteers will be greeting morning commuters at Lynn Railway Station and offering tea bags to be shared on a tea break with a friend, family member, colleague or anyone you invite to meet over a brew.

Whatever you are going through, you can call Samaritans for free at any time from any phone on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.

The Lynn branch of Samaritans can be found on Queen Street.

Anyone wishing to register for a free Brew Monday fundraising pack should visit www.samaritans.org.