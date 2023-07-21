A “beaten and battered” whale who lives at Lynn’s Harding’s Pits has been dismantled and is looking to be replaced.

The Harding’s Pits Community Association (HPCA) are looking for members of the public to help with funding the replacement of the much-loved monument that stood in the reserve for seven years.

Age, weather, and being used as play equipment have meant the whale is no longer the landmark he once was.

The ailing whale and shelter and artists impression of possible replacement

But the HPCA is determined somehow to find him a younger, metal brother to take his place

Chairman Rob Archer said: “The whale was installed at Harding’s Pits shortly after it was established as a doorstep green - without him it simply wouldn’t be The Pits.

“Sadly Ben Platts-Mills the sculptor who carved him from two tree trunks is no longer alive, but in any case, we have to accept that wood is not the best material if the replacement is going to last.

“We have to find an artist in metal – and the money to pay them.

“One of our first actions is to apply for any grant funding that is available, which is why we are asking for support in the application we are making for money from the Community Infrastructure Levy. To be successful this requires community support.

“To help please fill in and sign one of our application forms; we are going to need at least 50 to 100.”

Forms are available by contacting the following HPCA officers: rob.archer75@btinternet.com , tel 07500 548884.

Rick Morrish, richard@rmassoc.co.uk tel 01553 849957

Sally Turff sallyturff@myphone.coop tel 01553 764422 .