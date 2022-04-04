A South Runcton Victorian church has been given a second chance at life after being taken on by restoration organisation Friends of Friendless Churches.

St Andrew's church, which lies nestled between trees between Lynn and Downham, is the 60th church to be taken under the wing of the charity.

It was built in 1839 and was one of the first Victorian churches to appear in Norfolk.

St Andrew’s is a rebuilding of a Norman ruin by Norwich architect, John Brown. It also had the John Sell Cotman treatment: a sketch from 1812 shows the church as a crumbling, overgrown ruin of Romanesque arch and apse.

It’s unclear how much, if any, of the original Norman ruin Brown incorporated into his new church, but there’s textbook Norman detailing throughout – from zigzags to billeting, blind arcading to grotesques.

Rachel Morley, head of FoFC, said: "St Andrew’s has been struggling for a while, but had some tremendous, dedicated local supporters. We have a lot of repairs to do here.But we’re delighted that we could give this important, overlooked church a secure future."

"The Friends of Friendless Churches believe historic places of worship are our greatest architectural legacy, and our nation’s most important cultural treasures. As an independent, nondenominational charity, we care for redundant places of worship across England and Wales."

The Friends of Friendless Churches was formed in 1957 by Welshman Ivor Bulmer-Thomas, and a founding group drawn from the worlds of politics, art and architecture – including T S Eliot, John Piper, Lady Mander and Roy Jenkins.

The charity turns 65 this year and since their beginnings in 1957, our mission has been the same: to save disused but beautiful old places of worship of architectural and historic interest from demolition, decay and unsympathetic conversion.

Ms Morley said:"Today, our work is more important than ever. From our small office, our tiny team of just one full-time and one part-time members of staff campaigns for better futures for our historic places of worship. We rescue them from wrecking balls, we carefully repair and re-open them, we champion traditional skills and employ craftspeople to restore these places, and we keep historic churches alive for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

"The Friends of Friendless Churches is a labour of love. However, maintaining and repairing churches is a considerable financial challenge. Despite taking on new churches every year, we do not receive regular public funding in England.

"Our work is mainly funded by membership subscriptions, donations, and legacies. We are so grateful to our supporters. Without them, these buildings would simply no longer be here, or open to the public."