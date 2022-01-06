Home   News   Article

Become a volunteer for MIND in West Norfolk

By Jenny Beake
Published: 15:54, 06 January 2022
 | Updated: 15:54, 06 January 2022

Norfolk and Waveney MIND are currently recruiting volunteers.

The charity are seeking people who are looking to make a difference with their time and do something rewarding.

Volunteering can be a fulfilling and useful experience and there are lots of way to get involved.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind has previously created twiddle blankets for people living with mental health issues. (49660203)
Current vacancies for volunteers include fundraising and events, haven support and a social activity lead.

Some vacancies are based in Heacham and Lynn and what better time than in the new year to try something worthwhile.

Visit here for further information

