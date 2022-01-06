Become a volunteer for MIND in West Norfolk
Published: 15:54, 06 January 2022
| Updated: 15:54, 06 January 2022
Norfolk and Waveney MIND are currently recruiting volunteers.
The charity are seeking people who are looking to make a difference with their time and do something rewarding.
Volunteering can be a fulfilling and useful experience and there are lots of way to get involved.
Current vacancies for volunteers include fundraising and events, haven support and a social activity lead.
Some vacancies are based in Heacham and Lynn and what better time than in the new year to try something worthwhile.
Visit here for further information