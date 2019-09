Two ambulances were called to a road accident in Lynn this morning with one motorist describing the scene as "bedlam".

The ambulance service were called at 11.44am to reports of a collision on the A149 near the Hardwick Retail Park.

One person has been transferred to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

More to follow.