As temperatures rise a sizeable bee swarm has been seen buzzing around the town centre in Lynn.

The swarm, which have hives atop the old Post Office building have been circulating the disused building for several days.

Residents have snapped the swarm to social media, with some thinking the insects are "wasps".

A swarm of bees has been seen around the old Post Office in Lynn and other parts of town such as the mobility centre and the St James Swimming Pool (57513078)

According to the West Norfolk and King's Lynn Beekeeping Accosiation(WNKLBA): "Honey bees will swarm periodically to found a new colony and are the only type of bees to do so. It is not uncommon to experience swarms of 40,000 or so bees.They have far more on their minds than attacking humans or domestic animals but should nevertheless be left well alone.

"If they are all in flight, nothing can be done. However, they will almost certainly start to congregate in a large cluster en route to their new home, often in a tree, shrub or on a wall. They will usually move on within a few hours but sometimes will stay in the cluster for up to a week.

"Again, they are not a serious risk unless provoked. Sometimes they will take up residence in a cavity wall, a chimney or roof space on your property."

The WNKLBA have also posted to social media site Facebook, advising people to contact them if they come across a swarm or cluster.

Council workers in the area said the hive is "on top of the building" and "can't be seen from the ground".

The building has been closed to the public since 2007 and a report prepared to the council last year said it was "beyond economic repair", plans to convert the heritage site into flats with a ground floor takeaway were approved earlier this year.