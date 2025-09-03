Eat My Words: The Lattice House in Lynn

It’s had a turbulent recent history, but a town centre pub steeped in history looks to be back to its best.

The first ever time I stayed overnight in Lynn, back in 2021 when I was still a humble trainee reporter with the Spalding Guardian, my family and I paid a trip to The Lattice House.

To say it struck the right note is an understatement - it’s been one of my favourite spots ever since, and my parents still ask about it on a regular basis.

The Lattice House bar and grill

It has unfortunately closed and reopened a few times since then, with the teams in charge never quite able to make their ideas stick.

Now, however, having thrown open the doors once again as a ‘bar and grill’ under the management of Perry Sturge and Daniel High, things look to be on the up.

With a cracking new food menu on offer, my Lynn News colleague Alice and I couldn’t resist poking our heads in for a closer inspection.

At the bar in The Lattice House

There is a new main dining area in the upstairs area of the pub, which I believe is used in the evening. It’s very different to what was there before, but I think it’s an improvement.

As it was early afternoon when we visited, we took a seat downstairs, just next to the bar.

While perusing our options, I ordered a pint of Neck Oil (£6) while Alice - who had drawn the short straw of driving us to the cinema afterwards - opted for a pint of lemonade (£2.50).

The lunch menu, served from 12-4pm from Wednesday-Saturday, is full of tasty options. Highlights include a half rack of ribs, beer battered fish and chips, and jacket potatoes with toppings such as chicken and mushroom in Stilton sauce, barbecue pork, and cheese with beans.

One pint of Neck Oil and one of lemonade - unlucky for Alice

There are also a selection of loaded fries, with options like pork and cheese, Tex Mex, and chicken with chorizo and cheese. I’ll definitely try out the latter the next time I visit.

On this occasion, however, I chose the Lattice House beef burger (£9.50), which was topped with smoked back bacon and Monterey Jack cheese.

I went for home-style chunky chips over skin-on fries, and it was also accompanied by salad and homemade coleslaw.

My Lattice House beef burger, served with chunky chips and coleslaw

Just about anything tastes better with a beer in hand, but a burger is probably the best food you can opt for.

This was exactly what you want from a daytime trip to your local - by no means the highest-quality meal you’ve ever had, but the perfect companion to your drinks at a good price.

The chips were delicious, the burger held together nicely, and the coleslaw was very tasty.

My Lattice House beef burger, served with chunky chips and coleslaw for less than £10

Alice, meanwhile, took a look at the extensive vegan menu, but ended up landing on the standard cheese and chutney ciabatta (£7).

It also came with skin-on fries and a side salad.

“The Lattice House is so back. The proof is in the pudding - or cheese and chutney ciabatta if you will,” she says.

Alice's cheese and chutney ciabatta, served with skin-on fries and salad

“We stopped off for some lunch before heading off to the cinema to see the new Naked Gun. However, next time we might have to save it for after because, in the best way possible, we were so stuffed that we had to fight off a nap during the first 30 minutes of the film.

“It was great to see the venue open again after months of being closed, and I think Kris will agree with me when I say that it was sorely missed.

“The sun was shining, so usually I would opt for a nice gin and lemonade, but alas, as the designated driver, I was forced to hold the gin - but it was still equally as refreshing.

“My plate was no-frills, and came with fries and a simple salad, but it was exactly what I wanted. Hearty food, at great value.

The bar area that greets you when entering The Lattice House

“Unable to eat anymore if we tried, we just about managed to roll ourselves out of the front door. I don't think it will be long until we return - perhaps for some drinks...”

Our bill came to a respectable £25 on the dot. I think that’s extremely good for a couple of drinks and two filling meals - although obviously it would have been a little more expensive had Alice ordered a gin.

There was also a deal on which gave you the chance to buy a beer and burger for £10 from a barbecue in the newly-refurbished beer garden. That’s another cracking option during a Saturday pub crawl.

A beer and burger from the outdoor grill is a superb option on a Saturday afternoon

The downstairs area of The Lattice House remains largely the same as before, which is just as I like it - and for anyone else interested, the board games are thankfully still tucked in the bookcase!

Staff were extremely friendly throughout our visit - we ordered drinks and lunch at the bar, and they were happy to provide a range of menus.

As we ate, we spotted some of the team chatting to regulars and customers - always nice to see.

The main upstairs dining area in The Lattice House

The dinner menu, served from 5-9pm, is also extensive, if a little more expensive.

There are a wide range of starters, and mains include various steak options, pork tomahawk, tuna steak, sticky chicken and fajitas.

A return trip is very much on the cards, and it’s great to see such a historic pub thriving once again. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Ratings out of five:

Food: Great pub grub which left us extremely satisfied. ****

Drink: We would have stayed for more if we weren’t rushing off elsewhere, and a good selection on offer. ****

Decor: My favourite pub in Lynn when it comes to aesthetics - the historic features are superb, and the newly-revamped areas look nice. *****

Staff: Very friendly and clearly comfortable chatting with customers. *****

Price: No complaints - thirst quenched and bellies full for less than £30. *****