A range of 30 real ales will be available at a pub’s beer festival when it gets under way tomorrow.

The 12-day event at The Globe Hotel’s Wetherspoon pub in Lynn kicks off on Wednesday, running through to March 16.

The overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA. Beers on sale have not previously been available at the pub.

The Wetherspoon pub and Globe Hotel in Lynn, which will host the beer festival

A number of beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival - including vegan and vegetarian-friendly drinks.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint. The international beers are Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea= Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antiopdean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The beer festival kicks off on Wednesday. Picture: Wetherspoon

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Pub manager Karen Davies said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine, and a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.