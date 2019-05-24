The chimes have been causing trouble again at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn following the ‘No Bells’ graffiti back in February.

Bells at the chapel previously angered residents to the point where they scrawled on the door of the church, which is a Grade 1-listed building.

This time the issue has arisen from someone who was actually relying on the chimes as his timepiece.

A local resident who lives near St Nicholas’ Chapel has complained that the bells are “two hours four minutes out of sync”.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Lynn News: “I didn’t even bother getting a watch, I was actually relying on them as I live nearby.”

Apart from its premature chiming, he said the bells have also been ringing 10 times instead of the full dozen at midnight for the past three weeks.

He said: “I like the bells and I like listening to them, but there’s no point in having them if they aren’t correct. No bells are better than wrong bells.”

He said: “What would visitors say about King’s Lynn if they came here and we can’t even get the time right?”

St Nicholas' Chapel

St Nicholas is owned by the Church Conservation Trust, which is a national charity responsible for administrating religious buildings at risk.

A volunteer at the chapel said: “I’d noticed that the bells are not chiming at the correct times, but the chapel clock is the responsibility of the council. The chapel clock controls the bells, we can’t do anything about it.”

A spokeswoman from West Norfolk Council said that under the Town and Country Planning Act 1947, the borough is apparently responsible for resolving the issue. She said the borough will be sending a contractor to take a look and listen as soon as possible.

She said: “We’ve had no complaints, but regarding that law, you learn something new every day!”

Megan Mitchell,of the Church Conservation Trust, said it had not been made aware of the latest issue with the bells and action would be taken.

In February, the Lynn News reported that the words ‘No Bells’ had been painted on to an ancient door at the chapel in protest at bellringers transferring their Wednesday night practice there, while work on The Minster tower was under way.