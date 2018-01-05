Bells peal to mark arrival of the new year in Terrington St Clement

The bells rang out around West Norfolk to herald the arrival of 2018 on New Year’s Eve.

But, while ringers at King’s Lynn Minster were maintaining a long-standing seasonal tradition, volunteers in one village were making a little piece of history.

That’s because the group at the parish church in Terrington St Clement were ringing in the new year in there for the first time since the 1970s.

A team of six, led by captain Peter Bird, rang the bells for the last few minutes of 2017 before the lone tenor bell chimed twelve times on the stroke of midnight. A further peal than rang out to herald the new year.

Meanwhile, the 10 bells of the Minster were rung for half an hour either side of midnight.