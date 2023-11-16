Children of deceased military personnel took to the streets to march at the National Service of Remembrance in memory of their heroes.

46 members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a Lynn-based charity, travelled to London last weekend in their black and yellow scarves to take part in the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Many of the bereaved children were sporting the medals of their parents, along with a personalised medal of their own, supplied by the charity.

46 members took to the streets of London for the event (Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers)

The event, held every year, was attended by King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Eight-year-old Isabelle Bovington, was just one when her dad LNN (Leading Naval Nurse) Thomas Bovington, who served with Queen Alexander’s Royal Naval Nursing Service, died of a genetic heart condition at the age of 30.

As the youngest person marching in this year’s National Service of Remembrance, Isabelle said: “I thought taking part in the Remembrance parade was amazing. I enjoyed seeing everybody and watching all the people clapping me when I was marching.”

Lennon Palin,13, attended the march in honour of his dad, Cpl Mark Palin, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan – he was 33.

Like Isabelle, Lennon was one when he lost his father and this year’s Remembrance Sunday was special for him as it coincided with his dad’s birthday.

Lennon said: “Taking part in the parade today made me feel really proud to represent my dad and honour the sacrifice he made for our country. Being with other members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers makes me feel happy because I know everyone will stick by your side no matter what.”

Eight-year-old Isabelle Bovington wearing her Scotty's scarf (Picture: Steve Reigate)

Founder, Nikki, holding the charity wreath which was placed at the Cenotaph (Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers)

This year, Cooper, 9, laid the wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of all of Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ members. He lost his dad SSgt Christopher Hargreaves, a photographer in the Royal Logistics Corps, to suicide - Cooper was only three.

He said: “Laying the wreath was nerve-wracking, but really special. When it was over I just thought – wow. I felt very proud.”

The charity currently supports more than 650 bereaved military children and young people. It has recently received support from Prince Harry, who sent a letter to the group.

Founder Nikki Scott said: "Remembrance can be really tough for bereaved military families, but it’s also a time for everyone to come together and honour our loved ones.

“Every member of Scotty’s has experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, and seeing so many of those children and young people stand shoulder to shoulder, paying tribute to their parents, filled me with pride.

“Being part of the Remembrance service is always an amazing, humbling experience, and something our members gain so much from. It really helps everyone feel connected and part of the same military community.”

The charity wanted to give thanks to Rail Delivery Group for providing Scotty’s Little Soldiers with complimentary travel to London; to Poppy Cabs for arranging transport in London; to Lest We Forget for funding Scotty’s London Remembrance weekend activities; and to Veterans' Foundation for funding Scotty’s Remembrance meal vouchers for Scotty families.