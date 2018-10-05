Bereavement cafe set up to help grieving families in West Norfolk
A Breckland woman is hoping to reach out to grieving families after starting a bereavement cafe in Lynn a few months ago.
Nicole Turner, of Swaffham, launched the cafe in June and has been holding monthly sessions in the Community Room at Tesco at Hardwick.
Nicole said she was motivated to set up the cafe after a friend had a stillborn daughter.
She said: “Her loss and the need to do something positive to help really spurred me on to get a bereavement cafe established.”
Nicole, who has been a life celebrant for nine years, said she became aware of a “lack of ongoing support” while looking after families who have lost babies and children.
She added that she has been well-supported by the bereavement midwife at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Theresa McGrath of charity Theresa’s Tiny Treasures.
“My ethos is that it is a warm and welcoming atmosphere, providing support, empathy, tea and cake,” Nicole added.
The sessions are informal and operate on a ‘drop in basis’.
While Nicole is not a bereavement counsellor, she can signpost people to other agencies and support groups.
The next dates on which the bereavement cafe will be held are today (October 5), November 9, December 7 and January 4. Sessions are held from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.