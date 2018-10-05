Bereavement cafe set up to help grieving families in West Norfolk

A Breckland woman is hoping to reach out to grieving families after starting a bereavement cafe in Lynn a few months ago.

Nicole Turner, of Swaffham, launched the cafe in June and has been holding monthly sessions in the Community Room at Tesco at Hardwick.

A bereavement cafe is taking place in Lynn once a month.

Nicole said she was motivated to set up the cafe after a friend had a stillborn daughter.

She said: “Her loss and the need to do something positive to help really spurred me on to get a bereavement cafe established.”

Nicole, who has been a life celebrant for nine years, said she became aware of a “lack of ongoing support” while looking after families who have lost babies and children.

She added that she has been well-supported by the bereavement midwife at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Theresa McGrath of charity Theresa’s Tiny Treasures.

“My ethos is that it is a warm and welcoming atmosphere, providing support, empathy, tea and cake,” Nicole added.

The sessions are informal and operate on a ‘drop in basis’.

While Nicole is not a bereavement counsellor, she can signpost people to other agencies and support groups.

The next dates on which the bereavement cafe will be held are today (October 5), November 9, December 7 and January 4. Sessions are held from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.