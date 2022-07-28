Lynn-based charity Scotty's Little Soldiers have started a new podcast to help children, young people and adults with grief.

The podcast named 'Help Me, I'm Grieving' is made up of five series and discusses issues such as how to talk about death and remembering important memorial dates.

Lorna Vyse hosts the podcast alongside Ben, who has experienced child bereavement.

'Help Me, I'm Grieving' is Scotty's Little Soldiers' new podcast

Lorna said: "Supporting children and young people around death and bereavement is vitally important, but not a subject that anyone likes to talk about.

"We wanted to create the podcast as a different method to help parents and carers, as well as children and young people directly, to cope with the effects of grief and bereavement.

"We hope by having an open conversation and tackling some sensitive subjects, we can make a difference."

Scotty's Little Soldiers aims to help children with grief

Scotty's Little Soldiers is a charity for bereaved British Forces children.

Its new podcast is split into different age categories tailored to either younger children, teenagers or parents and carers.

Founder of the charity Nikki Scott said: “The death of a loved one is an extremely difficult experience for children of every age, which is why resources like ‘Help Me, I’m Grieving’ are so important.

"By splitting each episode into three different versions, we’re able to offer tailored guidance to any child or young person who has experienced a bereavement, regardless of their age."