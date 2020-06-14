Bereavement charity seeks volunteers to expand service in West Norfolk
Published: 11:00, 14 June 2020
A charity which offers support to those who are bereaved will now reach more people in West Norfolk.
Cruse Bereavement Care, which already has a branch in Norwich for Central Norfolk, has recently received a £36,000 grant from the East Coast Community Fund to expand our operations in the area.
The charity is now expanding bereavement in Lynn and West Norfolk, by developing long-term, community-based, volunteer-led services.
