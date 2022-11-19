A group of qualified bereavement support workers are holding a weekly drop-in session in Lynn for people experiencing grief.

Every Friday between 10am and noon, Companions in Bereavement meet in the Quaker Meeting House, Bridge Street.

There is a warm welcome for group work and individual sessions for those feeling alone or who are still grieving for a loved one who has died, recently or a while ago.

Companions in Bereavement provide weekly drop-in sessions at the Quaker Meeting House with qualified bereavement support workers (photo credit Google Maps)

Sue Moore, support worker said: “This is a social group for people who have been bereaved to offer support and meet others in similar positions.

“It doesn’t matter how long ago they were bereaved.

“Since the pandemic we have met on Zoom and now we are all out of that people can meet face to face.”

Companions in Bereavement meet every Friday. Picture: iStock

The group will be having a festive social gathering on Friday, December 16 from 10am and all are welcome.

Sue said: “We will have drinks and nibbles in a little Christmas get together with coffee, tea and biscuits.

“Myself and two of the other support workers have been involved with bereavement charity Cruise and our experience of the variety and sometimes complicated feeling around bereavement helps us to support those who may also need friendship and hope.

“You don’t have to be a person of faith, you might be but you won’t be questioned or judged.”

There is no charge for the sessions and for people who may be feeling they have lost their happy moments and the lead up to Christmas being difficult the group offers support.

Sue said: “Come and join others who maybe feel this way too. A problem shared is always easier to bear.”