The construction of a Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn’s hospital has taken a significant step forward.

With more than £44,000 being raised for the appeal so far, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s charitable fund has pledged £145,000 from existing funds taking the total to the £185,000 needed.

The appeal was voted as the Lynn News Charity of the Year for 2020 by readers, but due to the pandemic restricting fundraising opportunities, the Trust’s charity has explored alternatives.

The Maternity team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital including Sharon Younge, far left, and Kate Jackman, third from left. Picture: SUBMITTED

Chairman of the Trust, professor Steve Barnett, said: “I am delighted that the building of this much-needed Maternity Bereavement Suite at QEH will now become a reality much sooner and that more patients and their families will be able to benefit from this suite.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped us raise money so far – without the generosity of our local community and loyal supporters we would not be a position to proceed with this vital build.”

Fundraising for the suite will continue until April 2021 with any additional funds raised going towards ‘extras’ that will make the suite an even more homely and relaxing environment for families to say their fond farewells in.

Charity of the Year 2020 - QEH Maternity Bereavement Suite logo

Professor Barnett continued: “Losing a baby during or just after birth is something we all hope will never happen to us.

“Unfortunately, despite all the steps forward in medical care today, it does still happen and when it does we want bereaved parents and their families to have the right environment to say goodbye to their little one in.

“Today’s (Tuesday) agreement will bring that forward and ensure we provide the right environment for families.”

The building of the suite is expected to start early 2021 and it’s hoped it would be complete for use by families by April next year.

Among those who backed the Lynn News Charity of the Year are Dr Wolfgang Palm , chief executive of Palm Paper, who donated £5,000 towards the campaign.

The hospital’s League of Friends donated £10,000 while there was a further £10,000 from a Lynn News reader who wished to stay anonymous.

Editor of the Lynn News, Mark Leslie said: “The response to the Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal since it was chosen by readers as our Charity of the Year has been so heartening.

“The stories from grieving parents have truly touched our hearts. The recent donation of £10,000 by someone touched by one of our stories was amazing. It is brilliant QEH will be able to progress this project further.”

Amanda Price-Davey, head of midwifery at the Trust said: “As a team we are delighted that this vital facility will now be made a reality sooner for the families we care for at a very difficult time.

"I know it will make a huge difference to their experiences and provide comfort at an unimaginable time.”

The suite will provide a safe, homely environment for bereaved parents and their families to create precious memories with their baby.

Currently these bereaved parents must say goodbye to their little one on a Maternity ward where other women can be heard labouring and other families can be heard celebrating the birth of their baby.

If you wish to donate you can do so by sending a cheque to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal’, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn PE30 4ET.

Alternatively you can visit the hospital's Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite