Bernie set to retire as ice cream man in King's Lynn after 42 years

After 42 years of selling Fabs, Zooms and 99s outside of a school in Lynn, Bernie the Ice Cream Man will serve his last sweet treat today.

Bernie Tuffs, who has lived in Grimston for 60 years, has decided to retire from his dessert duties which he began in the 1970s outside of Springwood High School.

He said: “I started in 1976 which was the really hot summer all the way through.”

Bernie, who will be 82 in November, celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary with his wife six weeks ago, and after his retirement will focus on his home life.

“I’m a bit sad about giving it up, but I’ve got lots to do at home,” he said.

“I’m fairly fit but my wife isn’t so well, that’s why I’m packing it in.”

This is not the end of the business though, as Bernie will pass on his T Reg van, which he has had for 39 years, to his grandson.

“It will still be kept in our family,” Bernie said.

While the job has changed over the years, with alterations to healthy eating policy meaning that Bernie had to move from within the school to outside of it, a lot of the products have remained the same.

“We still do the Fabs and the Zoom lollies that have been out for years and years, but we mainly sell soft ice creams – most people like soft ice cream,” he added.

“Most people know I’m retiring and they don’t want me to leave. I’ve enjoyed every single bit of the job.”

Over four decades, Bernie has sold millions of sweet treats to thousands of people, and has seen them grow during their time at Springwood.

Bernie said: “I’ve seen little boys and little girls start school, leave school, get married and have their children start school here as well. It’s been lovely really.”

He added: “I have had a happy life really.”

Bernie will sell his last ice creams outside of the school this afternoon.