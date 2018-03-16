Best bonnets will go on show at Gaywood church fair

Nimble-fingered youngsters became mini milliners when they created pretty Easter bonnets during the latest session of St Faith’s Messy Church at Gaywood last Friday.

The children are now set to model them in a parade during the church’s annual spring fair tomorrow.

The fair, which regularly attracts large numbers to its range of stalls and sideshows, will be opened at 2pm by well-known West Norfolk impresario, Stephen P Hayter.

He will then judge the most colourful and imaginative bonnets and prizes will be awarded for the best designs. Admission to the fair is free and everyone is welcome.

Mr Hayter is currently the Eastern region representative for the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

He is also preparing to take to the stage in the King’s Lynn Players’ production of The Secret Garden which opens at the Arts Centre next week.

St Faith’s Messy Church meets on the second Friday of each month in the Church Rooms and has been running for about nine years. Ages of youngsters attending range from two to 12 and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Its monthly programme is devised by co-ordinator Joyce Banham, assisted by her husband, Robin. They are supported in running the sessions by a team of voluntary helpers.

Each session has a Biblical theme and includes story-telling, practical activities and prayers, with the sessions culminating in a hot meal enjoyed together.

The next Messy Church session will be on April 13. More details for potential new members can be obtained from Mrs Banham on 01553 761604.