Best feet forward for Children in Need

Countryfile Ramble in Beachamwell for Children in Need. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4656124)

Children, adults and Monty the dog took part in a Countryfile Ramble in Beachamwell on Sunday which raised £50 for Children in Need.

The two-and-a-half mile circular route took ramblers across fields, through woods and along the road to Shingham and back to Beachamwell.

Sue Pennell said: “We passed pigs and horses in their fields, saw an owl box and tree trunks with holes made by woodpeckers.

"It was discovered that it took nine children holding hands to measure the girth of a 500-year-old oak.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who rambled – and donated their pocket money – they are all stars!”

Picture: SUBMITTED