Book of the Week with Waterstones of Norfolk Street in Lynn and also Waterstones Fiction Book of the Month for February is Blue Sisters (paperback) by Coco Mellors.

The bestselling author of Cleopatra & Frankenstein delivers another enthralling examination of the intricacies of human nature and love, as three siblings from different corners of the world reunite in New York to mourn the loss of their fourth sister.

The Blue sisters have always been exceptional – and exceptionally different. Avery, a strait-laced lawyer living in London, is the typical eldest daughter, though she’s hiding a secret that could undo her perfect life forever.

Bonnie was a boxer but, following a devastating defeat, she's been working as a bouncer in LA – until a reckless act one night threatens to drive her out of the city.

And Lucky, the rebellious youngest, is a model in Paris whose hard-partying ways are finally catching up with her.

Then there was Nicky, the beloved fourth sister, whose unexpected death left Avery, Bonnie and Lucky reeling.

When, a year later, the three of them must reunite in New York to stop the sale of their childhood home, they find that it's only by returning to each other that they can navigate their grief, addiction and heartbreak and learn to fall in love with life again.

King’s Lynn Waterstones Top Ten

1. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

2. Crypt – Alice Roberts

3. Murder at the Monastery – Richard Coles

4. Lights Out – Navessa Allen

5. Hunted – Abir Mukerjee

6. Blue Sisters – Coco Mellors

7. The Warm Hands of Ghosts - Katherine Arden

8. The Trading Game – Gary Stevenson

9. Phantasma – Kaylie Smith

10. The Figurine – Victoria Hislop