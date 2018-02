Rotarians, partners and friends thoroughly enjoyed a Casino Night at Middleton Golf Club earlier this month, organised by the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

The clubhouse turned into a replica casino by a team of nine croupiers with professional gaming tables provided by Las Vegas Entertainments, raising £1,008 for a number of local community projects.

Guest Wally Webb is pictured receiving the top prize for the evening of a bottle of champagne.

Picture: SUBMITTED