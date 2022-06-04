It is a very sad fact that many of us have been in receipt of some form of scam either through email, telephone call or doorstep cold-calling.

These scams and frauds can take many forms, but I would like to bring to your attention a particularly worrying scam which has been doing the rounds and I would like to appeal to you share this article with your friends, family and neighbours who may not have access to social media to forewarn and prevent loss of significant amounts of hard-earned savings.

The scam involves the fraudster telephoning the potential victim and claiming to be a police officer (usually a detective from a London police station). The caller may have some personal details such as the name of the potential victim and can sound very convincing. A number of techniques may be adopted in order to convince the victim to hand over bank details, card PIN and number or withdraw money to be passed on to a courier.

Fraud logo.

Some of these techniques may include the “detective” having arrested someone who is in possession of stolen bank cards or that they are working with the banks investigating a possible cloning of the victim’s bank cards.

They ask the victim to call 999 to verify the authenticity of the claim, however the fraudster keeps control of the phone line, and the victim will receive a false message confirming the scam.

Some victims who have fallen prey to this scam have been conned out of thousands of pounds.

Wesley Hornigold.

These fraudsters can be very convincing, and I would appeal to all of you to pass on the advice that the police and banks will NEVER cold-call people and ask for bank account or card details or request that cash is withdrawn and handed over to a courier. If you receive a call like this DO NOT give out any personal details, hang up and report the incident to Norfolk Police on 101 or report the incident via our online reporting forms at www.norfolk.police.uk.

Residents are reminded that neither the police nor your bank will ever ask you to withdraw or transfer money or purchase items.

Further advice includes:

• Police officers, banks and other government agencies will NEVER ask you to withdraw money or transfer it to another account as part of an undercover operation.

• They will NEVER ask you to reveal your full banking password or PIN.

• The police will NEVER ask you to handover money for safe keeping or as part of an operation.

• The police will NEVER send someone to your address to collect money, cards or PIN Numbers or ask you to deliver these to another location.

Try these steps if you are approached:

STOP – take a moment to think before parting with your money or information.

CHALLENGE – Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests, only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

PROTECT – Contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen victim to a scam. Report it.

As I mentioned at the top of this article, scams and frauds can take many different forms and you can get further information and advice Citizens Advice Bureau and Action Fraud at https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/scams/reporting-a-scam/ and https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/