Budding cyclists could soon be able to get support with getting out and about on a bike as part of a new scheme.

West Norfolk Council is hoping to use £20,000 in funding toward buying a fleet of bicycles which will be available for low-cost hire.

The project, delivered by Alive West Norfolk in partnership with Cycling UK, will offer 10 adult and four children’s bikes and accompanying equipment at Alive Lynnsport in Lynn.

It is hoped the community cycle hub will help kick-start more people riding bikes in the town and may encourage third-party organisations or groups to potentially follow in the council’s footsteps and set up similar schemes through other funding sources.

Getting more people riding bikes is part of an ongoing focus to improve health and wellbeing while also encouraging alternative transport options as part of efforts to move toward net-zero carbon emissions.

A cycling development officer will also be appointed in order to help support the scheme and promote cycling in the area.

A decision about the funding is to be made this month.