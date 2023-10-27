The head of an organisation that champions Lynn has spoken of her delight at sponsoring a category in next year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

Discover King’s Lynn is the Business Improvement District (BID) for Lynn town centre and is backing the King’s Lynn Champion award at the event, which takes place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

BID manager Vicky Etheridge said: “As the Business Improvement District for King’s Lynn town centre, our role is to champion the town, highlighting the many things to do and the unique and wonderful businesses that are here.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King's Lynn Business Improvement District

“The Mayor’s Business Awards give us an opportunity to do just that by shining a light on town centre businesses, and at the same time giving them the recognition that they deserve.”

The King’s Lynn Champion category is specific to levy-paying businesses within the King’s Lynn BID area. The BID board will be looking for active involvement in Lynn town centre, evidence of support and/or trade for/with other businesses in the BID, as well as a demonstrable commitment to promoting Lynn town centre as a place to visit, shop, work, and do business.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), Customer Care, Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The WhataHoot team of Jason Crown, Nicky Crown, James Noble and AJ Bonnett celebrate winning the King’s Lynn Champion award in 2023

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry click here.

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk