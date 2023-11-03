Two sponsorship opportunities are still up for grabs for next year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

The event takes place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1 and we are still looking for business support for the Independent Retailer and Leisure and Tourism categories.

The Independent Retailer award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be presented to the business that can best display ‘first-class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and service innovation and differentiation, along with the ability to adapt to consumer/trading trends. Winner at this year’s awards was Ikon Fashions, of Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter.

Lynn company Ikon Fashions won the Independent Retailer Award this year

The Leisure and Tourism award is open to any organisation, irrespective of size, involved in the delivery of leisure, tourism, visitor attractions or hospitality.

The organisation must demonstrate commercial success and evidence of growth, investment and delivery of innovations and improvements. It should have added value within West Norfolk, created employment opportunities and provided staff development and customer satisfaction. Winner at this year’s awards was The Angel at Watlington.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online) and Employee of the Year (MARS).

The Angel at Watlington won the 2023 Leisure and Tourism Award

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry click here.

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

...sponsoring Employee of the Year

…sponsoring Business Innovation

…sponsoring King’s Lynn Champion

…sponsoring the Environmental Champion Award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year and overall awards sponsor

…sponsoring the Small Business of the Year

…sponsoring Businessperson of the Year

…sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

... sponsoring the Customer Care Award

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk