Bid to attract youngsters to Visual Arts Festival events

Launching the Swaffham Visual Arts Festival are, from left, Tony Abel, chairman of sponsors Abel Homes, festival committee members Cathy Warnock, Stephen Ward, Amanda Foulkes and Rotary club president Malcolm Whittley (3365386)

Organisers of Swaffham’s Visual Arts Festival have announced plans to offer discounted entry for young people to the events on this year’s programme.

The festival, which is staged by the town’s Rotary Club, is a key fundraiser and has raised more than £100,000 for good causes during its 23 year history.

But officials are now offering half price tickets in an effort to reach out to the younger population of the area.

The promotion is primarily intended for a performance of the play Into Thin Air by the fFeast theatre company at the Nicholas Hamond Academy on October 16. The company are also offering to hold workshops in the school.

But organisers say discounts will be available for all events on the programme.

Festival committee chairman Steve Ward said: “It is important that the Festival, as part of its programme, supports the local school’s arts education in these times when time and money are precious.

“We are glad that ‘fFeast’ are offering workshops within the school’s timetable for the students as part of this event.

“This is a real win-win when entertainment supports charity fund raising and student education activities.”

The festival, which is sponsored by Abel Homes, begins on September 28 with a screening of the film Breathe at the community centre.

All proceeds from that event will go towards the Rotary movement’s continuing End Polio Now campaign.

The traditional festival launch evening, featuring a talk and display of work by installation artist Rebecca Louise Law, will be at the Westacre Theatre on October 6.

Artist Jane Hodgson will discuss and display her work at the George Hotel on October 20.

And the programme concludes with the traditional festival exhibition from October 26 to 28.

Tickets are available from any Rotary club member or the Ceres bookshop in London Street.