Bid to expand Lynn enterprise

When Jason Fuller was just 14 he began designing websites for businesses in his bedroom. Now he runs his own successful creative, digital, marketing agency in Lynn with plans to expand.

Jason, now 22, founded his business, This is Fuller, in April last year which operates from his studio at 14 Tuesday Market Place and his clients range from local start-ups to multi-nationals.

His business offers a wide range of services from branding, graphic and digital design to websites, social media, digital marketing, marketing campaigns and more besides. Everything is done in-house by Jason personally. His portfolio of clients include businesses based in West Norfolk, such as Palm Paper in Lynn and Bilton salon in Downham, as well as companies in the USA and other UK-based businesses.

Said Jason: “When I was a teenager and began designing websites I thought it was fun and interesting. I designed websites for Round Table, a local band, a local kitchen company and another offering storage space. I carried on doing this all through school and sixth form.

“I studied media design at university but after the first year, I was looking for more of a challenge. I worked for a creative agency in Wisbech and was offered the opportunity to stay full time, which I did as the experience would be so worthwhile.”

He later decided to set up on his own and This is Fuller was officially launched last April.

A few weeks ago he was in Los Angeles organising a video and photoshoot for an upcoming product launch and he is due to visit Stockholm on business shortly.

Although he travels with his work, he is still keen to develop his agency from his Lynn base and expand his team. He said: “I would like to grow it here and recruit more staff if I can find the right people, who are really motivated and enthusiastic about their work. To me good quality work is the really important key.”

Jason’s father is Robert Fuller, who runs film production company Robert Fuller Associates which produces professional television and audio programmes.

For more information about This is Fuller visit the website www.thisisfuller.agency, call 01553 766111 or send an email to jason@thisisfuller.agency