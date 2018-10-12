Bid to help youngsters to Discover our youth clubs

Launch of Youth Investment Project at The North Lynn Discovery Centre Kings Lynn. ..Tracy Ellis (4th left back) Youth-West Project Co-ordinator, launching the new project, along with other partners and special guests at the Discovery Centre.. (4629262)

A West Norfolk-wide project which aims to encourage youngsters into the region’s youth clubs has been launched.

North Lynn Discovery Centre, on Columbia Way, was selected to launch Youth-West Partnership, led by YMCA Norfolk, on Friday.

The project aims to engage youngsters through a variety of activities including indoor and outdoor sports and theatre performances.

Members are also invited to use the centre’s recreational equipment including table football, pool and snooker tables.

Youth-West Partnership coordinator, Tracy Ellis, said: “The launch was very successful with Hunstanton and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk councillors turning out.

“There was a performance by The Garage performers which was wonderful.The CEO of YMCA Norfolk also came along for the launch.”

The project is supported by YMCA, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, National Youth Theatre, ST-EDS, The Benjamin Foundation, Swan Project, The Garage Norwich, West Norfolk Mind and National Lottery.

Ms Ellis added: “We had a photo booth so there were lots of pictures being taken on Friday.

“There were also tea and cakes. The cakes were supplied by Hillington Community Café.

“Each of our partners set out a stall which allowed them to explain who they are and what they do.”

North Lynn Discovery Centre’s youth club runs every Friday, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with The Garage Norfolk currently running workshops at the site.

The centre has also teamed up with Alive Leisure to run G.O.Y.A (Get Off Your A***) sessions every Wednesday and Thursday, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

For more about the Youth-West Partnership or to find a youth club near you call 01553 772283.