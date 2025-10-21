Three new homes could replace a builder's yard if plans are given the go-ahead.

A planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council by Andy Allflatt, proposing to change the use of Chas D Allflatt Ltd at 29A South Everard Street in Lynn.

The proposal is to construct three homes on the former builder’s yard and office by partly converting existing buildings.

Three new homes are proposed for South Everard Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The site houses former stables between terraced housing facing both South Everard and Checker Street. The yard contains an office and storage buildings, and has vehicular access.

A heritage statement states that an application was submitted back in May for the change of use, but was withdrawn following objections concerning design, amenity, and flood risk.

However, it was resubmitted at the start of October with the amendments to the advice that was given.

It also argues that the new homes will not affect the appearance of the area.

The statement says: “The redevelopment of the builder’s yard will result in a visual improvement to the appearance of the conservation area and the proposed development is not harmful to its character.”