Bidding begins for right to develop contentious King's Lynn housing site

Bids are being sought for the right to build hundreds of new homes in a controversial scheme on the edge of Lynn.

A tendering process has begun for the Knights Hill site, which was given planning permission for around 600 homes in the summer, following a public inquiry.

Property consultancy firm Carter Jonas is now seeking offers for the land which it claims "promises to transform the supply of much-needed homes in the King’s Lynn area."

Proposed areas for the development of 600 houses near Knights Hill.. (26974215)

The company is working with advisory firm Sturt and Co on the site.

And Mathew Forster, a partner with Carter Jonas, said today: “With its excellent rail links to both Cambridge and London King's Cross, and with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep, King’s Lynn offers an excellent opportunity, in a post Covid era, for purchasers wanting to live in the area.”

Richard Sturt, of Sturt and Co, added: “Our vision here is for a high quality, sustainable development with a good range of different housing types.

"It will be a real boost to the area, and we look forward to meeting house builders who want to take on this opportunity.”

Tenders can be submitted until February 4, 2021 although the webpage promoting the site says there is no compulsion for either the highest bid, or any bid, to be accepted.

Legal agreements relating to the site will require developers to pay out more than £860,000 in contributions towards improvements to transport and library services, as well as habitat management at Roydon Common.

The application was unanimously turned down by West Norfolk Council's planning committee in March 2019 in a move which one councillor recently suggested may have been influenced by the elections which followed a few weeks later.

But that decision was reversed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in July, following a public inquiry held in January.