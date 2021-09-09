Bids submitted to replace 'most propped' King's Lynn hospital

Funding bids have been submitted in the latest effort to build the future hospital West Norfolk so desperately needs, health bosses have announced.

Two separate proposals for the redevelopment of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have now been given to the Government as lobbying for inclusion in the second phase of its building programme continues.

But the campaigning will go on, as the fight to replace what officials say is “the most propped hospital in the country” intensifies.

Hospital chiefs this afternoon announced they had submitted two proposals – for single phase and multi-stage redevelopment respectively.

Trust chairman Professor Steve Barnett said the plans were intended to give the QEH the best possible chance of success this time around.

The trust missed out on a place in an initial list of 40 hospitals receiving funding almost a year ago.

Prof Barnett said: “I am confident that we have a very strong case.

“The simple truth is that our buildings are in a desperate state and have reached the end of their life – with 210 props in 46 areas of the hospital, we are the most propped hospital in the country.

“This is why it is so important for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to get on the Government’s list of eight new hospitals, recognising it is the only long-term sustainable solution to the challenges the Trust faces.”

News of the bid submission came after a formal response to the online petition demanding priority funding for a replacement to the QEH was released earlier this week.

More than 12,000 people have so far signed the petition.