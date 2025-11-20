Renovation work to breathe new life into St George’s Guildhall in Lynn is moving ahead, with the main contractor appointed.

West Norfolk Council’s Guildhall and Creative Hub project will see the medieval venue, empty buildings and courtyards revived, creating a heritage destination, new food and drink offer, home for creative industries and year-round programme of performances, events and education programmes.

As the flagship scheme of the Lynn Town Deal programme and a priority of the Pride in Place Programme, the theatre will be promoted using its links to Shakespeare.

Exciting times as work to revamp the Guildhall gets under way. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Main contractor, Messenger BCR Group, which has a pedigree of working on conservation projects in East Anglia, will start the main works on-site from Monday next week, and continue through to site reopening in 2028.

Over the first few months, scaffolding will be erected around the building with a temporary roof to make it weather-tight and to allow critical repairs to then start on the historic roof.

Cllr Simon Ring, the deputy council leader and cabinet member for business at the borough council, said: “This is the big announcement we have been working hard towards with our partners, and I can’t wait to see the scaffolding rise up around the building, heralding the start of the main hands-on renovation.

Scaffolding will be erected around the building with a temporary roof to make it weather-tight and to allow critical repairs to then start on the historic roof. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“Our exciting vision for this beloved and unique venue is a year-round local, regional and international destination for heritage, arts, creativity and theatre, which will bring profound opportunities to all our residents, young people, visitors, economy and the creative scene.

“During this main works phase alone, it will create 55 jobs, opportunities for West Norfolk sub-contractors, new apprenticeships, skills days for college students, heritage skills workshops, work experience, training for ex-service personnel, and opportunities for local school children to be part of the story.

“Our learning and engagement programme will also continue to involve visitors and local young people in the project through special events, exhibitions and tours.”

Zach Stanford, project champion on Lynn Neighbourhood Board, which is investing more than £10million of Government Town Deal funding, said: “Preserving the past and creating an exciting future, the Guildhall and Creative Hub will deliver some really unique opportunities for our community.

Inside the Guildhall ahead of the work getting under way. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“It will bring new jobs, improved facilities, training and education activities, enhancement to green space, new office and workspaces for creative industries and substantial uplifts in visitor footfall to the town and wider region.

“It’s really exciting to see the main contractor starting on site. I would like to thank everyone who has got us to this milestone and look forward to receiving updates as the work gets under way.”

Historic England has supported the project with a Heritage at Risk Capital Fund grant of more than £720,000 towards the roof restoration and a linked project to date the historic timbers on the site.

Key figures are excited for work to start next week. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director for Historic England, said: “It’s wonderful to see work beginning on the restoration of St George’s Guildhall, a place of exceptional cultural and historic importance.

“This project will do more than safeguard the fabric of a much-loved landmark: it will help to unlock new opportunities for Lynn, strengthening local pride, creativity and economic growth.

“By investing in heritage at the heart of our towns, we’re helping to create distinctive, thriving places where people want to live, work and visit.”

The main contractor for the work has been appointed. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The National Trust’s general manager, Donna Baldwin, added: "We are pleased that the council has appointed Messenger BCR as the main contractor for the works to St George's Guildhall.

“We know they have the experience needed, as we recently worked with them at Oxburgh Hall to secure the future of another Norfolk landmark.

“St George’s Guildhall is one of the oldest working theatres in the UK and this announcement marks another milestone in the project to regenerate this medieval complex.

“Due to the historical significance of these buildings, it's important that this work is carried out sensitively, and we will continue to work with the Council offering advice and specialist support as the project progresses."

A charity has been founded to run the site in the long term, and its chair will be Baroness Evans of Bowes Park. She welcomed the appointment of the contractor.

“This is a critical step forward in the regeneration of the site to make it a must visit venue benefitting Lynn and West Norfolk,” she said.

“We are excited to be part of the team which will deliver a vibrant future for St George's Guildhall and creative hub.”

Paul Gibbons, group managing director of Messenger BCR, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as main contractor for the regeneration of St George’s Guildhall, a project of exceptional cultural and historical significance.

“Messenger BCR Group has a long-established track record in the sensitive restoration of heritage buildings, and it is a privilege to play a part in safeguarding this unique landmark for future generations.

“We look forward to working closely with the Borough Council and project partners to bring new life and purpose to this extraordinary venue at the heart of King’s Lynn.”

Potential local contractors and suppliers for the project are invited to meet Messenger BCR Group at a free ‘meet the buyer’ event on Thursday, December 4, at Lynn Town Hall.