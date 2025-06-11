A “big announcement” is coming next week as a new team gets ready to reopen one of Lynn’s most historic pubs.

Perry Sturge and Daniel High recently purchased The Lattice House, and are hoping to celebrate its long history while turning it into a bar and grill.

Plans include having a function room upstairs to hold conferences and banquet experiences, as well as potential Tudor experiences.

A 'big announcement' is coming at The Lattice House next week. Picture: Kris Johnston

Downstairs, a lounge and bar area will serve cocktails and real ales, while the upstairs area would house the restaurant and grill house.

Now, new signs are in place which describe the pub as a “historic 15 century bar and grill tavern”.

A statement from the pub team has said: “All brand new signage now in place. We’re now looking forward to our big announcement coming next week.”

New signs market The Lattice House as a 'historic 15th century bar and grill tavern'. Picture: Kris Johnston

Mr High, who runs Lynn nightclubs Rewind and Dr Thirsties, and Mr Sturge previously told the Lynn News they are aiming to have the pub open again by mid-June.

It has been host to several owners throughout the years, but the duo think they have got what it takes to keep it thriving.

It closed earlier this year for unknown reasons.

The Lattice House is set to reopen soon. Picture: Kris Johnston