A fun-filled day saw a cafe which plays a big part in its community celebrate an important birthday.

Last Wednesday afternoon, the team at The Friendship Café in Gaywood, which aims to support people with dementia and their carers, hosted a party at the St Faith’s Church Rooms to celebrate its fifth birthday.

Since it was launched five years ago, the club has continued to grow - and now plays a vital role in giving a once-a-week opportunity for people with dementia to come together over a cup of tea, a piece of cake, and a few hours of friendship.

The Friendship Cafe celebrated its 5th birthday. Picture: Ian Burt

It has also proven to be an important place for carers and partners of those affected by dementia to meet up and share experiences.

West Norfolk mayor Margaret Wilkinson attended the birthday party to show her support.

At the event, there was plenty of delicious food to enjoy - including sandwiches and cakes.

Since The Friendship Café opened in the summer of 2019, it has allowed people to bond over events such as quizzes and singalong sessions.

In recent months, North West Norfolk MP James Wild has been among those to pay a visit to see the good work going on in Gaywood for himself.

