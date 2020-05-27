Fans of King's Lynn radio station can expect big changes on airwaves
Published: 11:54, 27 May 2020
Award-winning station KL.FM is to be renamed as part of a major shake-up in the commercial radio sector.
The popular West Norfolk station, which has been broadcasting out of its Blackfriars Street base since July 1992, is to be rebranded.
New owners Bauer Media, who recently acquired a number of stations in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, say the long-awaited move could result in some job losses.
