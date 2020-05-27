Home   News   Article

Fans of King's Lynn radio station can expect big changes on airwaves

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:54, 27 May 2020

Award-winning station KL.FM is to be renamed as part of a major shake-up in the commercial radio sector.

The popular West Norfolk station, which has been broadcasting out of its Blackfriars Street base since July 1992, is to be rebranded.

New owners Bauer Media, who recently acquired a number of stations in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, say the long-awaited move could result in some job losses.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE