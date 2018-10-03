Big crowds fill Hunstanton for Soap Box Derby

Hunstanton Soap Box Race. (4487879)

From a bathtub on wheels to the Batmobile, Hunstanton was packed with a parade of head-turning go-karts at the weekend.

The resort’s rearranged Soap Box Derby was held on Sunday with 50 competitors battling it out to race their way into the history books.

Drivers took two timed runs down the course, which began in Boston Square Gardens, before taking a 90-degree turn at ‘Crazy Corner’ into Cliff Parade, and onto the finish line at the mini-roundabout at the bottom of the hill.

Hunstanton Heritage Gardens events co-ordinator, Roger Partridge said: “Feedback from participants tells us that they really enjoyed the day and are looking forward to next year’s event - so roll on 2019.

Hunstanton Soap Box Race. (4487878)

“Thank you to all the staff and volunteers behind the scenes who worked so hard to make it a success, to our sponsors Searles Leisure Resorts of course.

“Thank you to our other supporting organisations the King’s Lynn Motor Club, the Hunstanton 4T5 Club, Morrisons Supermarket, the Police Cadets and Hunstanton Cubs and Scouts.

“The local community are right behind this fun event, which is great to see.”

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long added: “Once again, we had a fantastic day in Hunstanton for the Soap Box Derby.

“It was great to see all the efforts made by the teams in preparing their karts.

Hunstanton Soap Box Race. (4487893)

“It was really difficult to judge a winner for the Concours d’Elegance trophy, which as I suggested on the day translates into Norfolk as ‘the one I liked best’.

“It was also wonderful to see the crowds out on what was not the warmest day in Hunstanton, showing their support after the event had been postponed for a week.

“Thanks must go to all the volunteers that made the event possible.

“I hope that we will be able to have as good an event in future years.”