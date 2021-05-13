Big response to King's Lynn hospital postcard campaign as minister says 'I see the case' for rebuild

Organisers of a postcard campaign demanding a new hospital for West Norfolk say they have already had requests for nearly 200 copies.

The initiative was launched by the Lynn and District Trades Council last week in a bid to get the message directly to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

And Mr Hancock has indicated he “can see the case” for a new build.

The message for the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock (46900813)

Trades Council secretary Jo Rust said she had been “inundated” with requests for the cards since the campaign was first reported by the Lynn News last Friday.

She said she had sent out 16 envelopes containing a total of 193 postcards.

And the pressure is continuing with a further protest held outside the hospital yesterday afternoon, after several senior figures signed a letter accusing the government of leaving West Norfolk behind by failing to commit to redevelopment.

Members of the Lynn and District Trades Council protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (46080855)

A campaign leaflet said: “Our hospital must be fully funded to repair the damage that has already happened, and it must be fully funded for a new hospital.

“We must not be faced with a dilemma of choosing one or the other, we need both.”

The Trades Council has previously said it will hold weekly demonstrations outside the hospital to make the case, and demonstrate public support, for a rebuild.

And Mrs Rust said plans are also being developed for a larger rally to coincide with a national day of events later in the year in support of the NHS.

Meanwhile, in his first public comment on the QEH since the campaign took off, Mr Hancock indicated he was considering the trust’s case.

Although the hospital missed out on a place on the government’s initial list of 40 new hospitals last year, it is hoped that it may still get onto a secondary list of eight. A decision is expected this autumn.

Mr Hancock told the BBC: “There are challenges at the hospital in King’s Lynn. I know that.

“I can’t say for sure now, but I can see the case.”

His comments come after the top civil servant at the Department of Health, Sir Chris Wormald, admitted last month that the condition of the QEH was “a matter of concern.”

To obtain copies of the postcard, email kingslynnanddistricttradescouncil@hotmail.co.uk.