Big sister lights up King’s Lynn town hall for brother

The sibling of a child with Down’s syndrome has lit up Lynn town hall to raise awareness of her brother’s condition.

Rebecca Fisher, 23, from Burnham Market, arranged for the historic building to be lit up in yellow and blue to mark World Down Syndrome Day on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Rory inspired Rebecca to not only light up Lynn town hall, but to launch a blog about her younger brother and Down Syndrome.

She said: “I requested the lighting-up of the town hall last year for my little brother, this year it is for everyone, so families from around this area could all meet up and show each other support.

“Some people think siblings with Down Syndrome are a burden, but it reality Rory being born has shown me that I love to help raise awareness.

“We didn’t know Rory was going to have Down’s syndrome. It was quite a shock and we were really throw into the deep end.

“We didn’t know much about it until Rory and went online to find out a lot of the information about Down’s syndrome. It can be difficult to find a Down’s syndrome community when you live in villages which are quite far away from each other.

“There isn’t much information online about sibling of Down’s syndrome, and that’s what inspired me to start my blog as well as raise awareness.”

Rebecca launched her blog, The Coastal Mummy, in September 2016 and after increasing her following she entered in for a journalism award.

“I was at home, heavily pregnant with my little girl when I received a phone call saying I had won the Mencap Journalism Award,” said Rebecca.

“I was so excited. I rang my partner and my mum to tell them the good news.

“When they answered they were asking me whether I was OK because I was heavily pregnant and screaming down the phone, but I told them it was good news.

“I wasn’t able to attend the awards because it was a week before my due date in July and I was taken into hospital to have a cesarean. Although, she was a good reason to miss the awards.”

Articles on Rebecca’s blog include Why as a Down’s syndrome advocate I admire Katie Price, The unlimited gift guide for children with additional needs and What does World Down Syndrome Day mean to you?

To find out more about Down’s syndrome, visit Rebecca’s blog at www.thecoastalmummy.com