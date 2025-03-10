Success with joint replacement surgery at Lynn’s hospital has seen it earn top rankings nationally.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients undergoing partial knee replacements face the shortest hospital stays in the country and are discharged on the same day - meaning people are back on their feet within hours of surgery.

For full knee replacements, the QEH is fourth-best for shortest lengths of stay in hospital and eighth for hip replacements.

Joint replacements have been a big success at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

These achievements represent a significant transformation for the hospital, which was ranked among the worst performing organisations for longest stays just a few years ago.

Dr Daniel Stolady, consultant anaesthetist at the QEH, said: “Achieving such national success in joint replacement surgery is a direct result of the dedication and collaboration within our multi-disciplinary team.

“Every step of the patient’s journey, from pre-operative assessment to post-surgery recovery, is carefully managed to ensure the best possible outcomes, and a special thanks goes to orthopaedic specialist nurse, Sally Boswell, and specialist physiotherpaist, Lydia Byrne for making this a success.”

The QEH also became the first hospital in Norfolk to successfully perform a same-day hip replacement surgery in September last year.

This pioneering procedure allows patients to walk out of the hospital just hours after surgery, marking a milestone in the hospital’s dedication to improving patient experiences and reducing recovery times.

Furthermore, the QEH’s commitment to improving clinical outcomes was recognised earlier this year when it was awarded the National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider Gold status.

Alice Webster, CEO at the QEH, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results we have seen in our joint replacement surgery program.

“This success reflects the hard work, skill, and commitment of every member of our team, from our surgeons and nursing staff to our physiotherapists and support staff.

“Together, we have made significant strides in improving patient care, and I want to take this opportunity to thank all our staff for their ongoing dedication to delivering the highest standards of care to our patients.”