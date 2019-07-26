'Bike for Brian' cycle event remembers Watlington man shot dead by wife

Now in its 28th year, a charity eight mile cycle event will take place at Watlington on Sunday.

The 'Bike for Brian' event is held in memory of Watlington man Brian Smith who died in 1992 when he was shot dead by his wife.

Funds will be raised for the King's Lynn fundraising group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The Bike for Brian event in 2016, the last time The Angel hosted the event

Starting at The Angel pub on School Road at 11am-with registration from 10am-the circular route on quiet roads is ideal for families.

Following the recent refurbishment of The Angel, new landlords Emily and Richard Phipps said they are looking forward to maintaining the tradition of hosting 'Bike for Brian'.

"It's a great event for Watlington and our local community, as well as raising money for a very good cause," they said.

The event started from Watlington Village Hall rather than The Angel for the last two years because the pub was closed.

Entry for 'Bike for Brian' costs £5 per person with each cyclist receiving a t-shirt and free hot dog or burger after the event.