A club’s bike show has raised funds for a vital charity that helps to save people's lives.

East Coast Harley Club’s Lynn crew held its second annual custom bike show at the end of last month at Gaywood Community Centre, raising £150 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The day featured trophies for many different motorcycles, food and refreshments, and jumble stalls.

This was the second event held by the club

The event raised awareness of the Lynn division of the club, while collecting essential funds for the EAAA, - which the club believes is an “amazing organisation, which unfortunately, receives no Government funding”.

Dave Goatley, a member of the club, said: “Both these events in 2024 and 2025 have been successes thanks to the organisation of the show by our crew members, amazing catering and support from the staff at Gaywood Community Centre and, essentially, the generosity and interest shown by the local community.

“Supported luckily by superb weather on both occasions enabled us last year, due to the raffle held, to donate £150 to the EAAA.

Bikes were put on display for the public to look at

“We were thrilled that this year's event was again very well attended, and that has, once again, enabled us to donate a further £150 to the EAAA.”

The money raised is going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance

The event was organised by Lynn's division of East Coast Harley Club