A prolific thief who pinched a hospital worker’s bike has been remanded in custody.

John Miller, 41, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was initially due to be sentenced for six theft offences.

However, magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service before they decide on his fate. He was remanded in custody at HMP Norwich.

While in Lynn, Miller stole a total of five bikes, which he claimed he did in order to fund a heroin addiction.

On March 16, Miller was seen in the Sainsbury’s car park by Lynn’s bus station tampering with a bike lock.

Miller eventually removed the lock and made off with the bike.

Two days later, Miller and a friend were seen going down an alleyway on King Street, where staff working at Prezzo keep their bikes.

The pair were both seen cycling off on two bikes they had stolen.

On March 31, Miller was at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital when he was again seen tampering with a bike’s lock before cycling away on it.

He returned to the spot later that day and was seen tampering with another bike - which belonged to somebody working at the hospital.

However, the act was seen by the owner, who soon alerted hospital security.

Miller was arrested, and said in police interview: “I’m sorry for stealing those bikes. It is to feed my heroin habit. I feel bad for the victims - I want to get help.”

Miller has a lengthy criminal record, having previously committed 120 offences - 74 of them theft-related.

However, in mitigation, Sally Dale told the court that Miller wants to have a “fresh start” and is now drug free.

“He has the opportunity to move out of Norfolk where he has the drug knowledge and move to London with his mother,” the solicitor said.

“He said to me that he wants as much help as people are willing to give him.

“You have a man before you saying that he wants to make these changes. If he doesn’t, he will be back here.”

Miller is due to return to court to be sentenced on May 29. He will remain in custody in the meantime.