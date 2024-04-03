Bikers from up and down the country dressed up to spread some Easter cheer to people staying in hospital over the bank holiday weekend.

More than 70 bikers from the Freewheel Cruiser Rider’s Association gathered on Easter Sunday to ride up to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with donations of toys, Easter eggs and colouring books to bring smiles to faces.

After the success of their ride last year, social secretary Steven Webb decided to organise the event again, which saw the amount of eggs donated triple.

A total of 70 bikers came to the ride to the QEH. Picture: Michael Fysh

“It went so well last year we decided to do it again so I started organising it in January,” said Steven.

Some bikers opted to dress up as Easter bunnies while others attached toy rabbits to their motorcycles to spread some joy.

A total of 300 Easter eggs were donated this year, which were given to both children and adults who were staying in hospital.

Bikers spreading some Easter cheer. Picture: Michael Fysh

Nearby supermarkets including Tesco Hardwick, Tesco Gaywood, Morrisons in Lynn, Asda in South Wootton and Bookers Cash and Carry donated chocolate eggs to the cruisers to deliver to the hospital.

Riders also donated their own Easter treats to contribute - and Steven paid special thanks to Kinnerton in Fakenham which donated a number of gluten and dairy-free chocolate alternatives as well as money to buy colouring books.

The Freewheel Cruiser Rider's Association donated the eggs and other goodies. Picture: Michael Fysh

Bikers gathered before setting off to the QEH. Picture: Michael Fysh

Organiser Steven Webb (right). Picture: Michael Fysh

Bikers spreading some Easter cheer. Picture: Michael Fysh

Herbie Baker from Freewheel Cruisers association. Picture: Michael Fysh

Bikers spreading some Easter cheer. Picture: Michael Fysh

Bikers gathered outside McDonalds in West Lynn before making their way to the QEH. Picture: Michael Fysh

Herbie Baker from Freewheel Cruisers association. Picture: Michael Fysh

Bikers before setting off to the QEH. Picture: Michael Fysh

Bikers before setting off to the QEH. Picture: Michael Fysh

It was a family event with plenty of youngsters getting involved. Picture: Michael Fysh

It was a family event with plenty of youngsters getting involved. Picture: Michael Fysh

Riders took part in the event from up and down the country. Picture: Michael Fysh

It was a family event with plenty of youngsters getting involved. Picture: Michael Fysh

A total of 70 riders came to the event. Picture: Michael Fysh

Riders with some of the eggs donated at the QEH.

A total of 300 eggs were donated to patients in the QEH this year.

Freewheel Cruiser Rider’s Association is a family-friendly bikers club which always welcomes new members.